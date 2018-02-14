Shooting reported at South Florida high school

Authorities said gunfire appeared to break out at a South Florida high school shortly before students were dismissed on Wednesday afternoon, and law enforcement officials fanned out to search for a shooter they said was still at large.

Broward Co., FL Sheriff confirms 17 dead in school shooting — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) February 14, 2018

Booker said he is seeking aid from the Coast Guard and other agencies because many victims will need to be transported by helicopter.

Video from the scene showed police surrounding the building and students being quickly marched away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., a city northwest of Fort Lauderdale. News cameras also captured people being wheeled out on stretchers, though their conditions were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. – READ MORE

6:30 pm ET –

5:00 pm ET –

The Miami Herald reports:

The former student suspected of opening fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland may been identified a potential threat to fellow students in the past, according to one teacher.

The 19-year-old ex-student, who has been detained by Broward police, has not been publicly identified as a suspect. But a law-enforcement source identified him as Nicolas Cruz.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” said math teacher Jim Gard, who said Cruz had been in his class last year. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

4:30 pm ET –

#BREAKING | School superintendent says fatalities are involved. They believe the shooter has been apprehended. Shooting occurred during dismissal time and it is potentially a former student. Cannot confirm number of fatalities. https://t.co/gCssM0lW6B — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) February 14, 2018

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

4:00 pm ET –

#Breaking Appears suspect in Broward County Florida school shooting is in custody in this squad car. Reports 20+ have been hurt. Live now on @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/2OPPYI3z4l — Jamie Boll WBTV (@JamieBollWBTV) February 14, 2018

Shooting suspect in #LakelandFlorida school shooting believed to be the one being taken into custody right now. More than 20 injured. @wis10 is live right now with @NBCNews coverage. pic.twitter.com/XLq5FnMXlQ — Dawndy Mercer Plank (@DawndyWISTV) February 14, 2018