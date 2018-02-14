True Pundit

Shooting reported at South Florida high school

Authorities said gunfire appeared to break out at a South Florida high school shortly before students were dismissed on Wednesday afternoon, and law enforcement officials fanned out to search for a shooter they said was still at large.

Booker said he is seeking aid from the Coast Guard and other agencies because many victims will need to be transported by helicopter.

Video from the scene showed police surrounding the building and students being quickly marched away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., a city northwest of Fort Lauderdale. News cameras also captured people being wheeled out on stretchers, though their conditions were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. – READ MORE

The Miami Herald reports:

The former student suspected of opening fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland may been identified a potential threat to fellow students in the past, according to one teacher.

The 19-year-old ex-student, who has been detained by Broward police, has not been publicly identified as a suspect. But a law-enforcement source identified him as Nicolas Cruz.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” said math teacher Jim Gard, who said Cruz had been in his class last year. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

 

