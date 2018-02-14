Gay US Olympian Obsessed with VP Mike Pence Scolds Media For Making His Olympic Experience All “About Mike Pence”

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon does not want his Olympic experience to be centered around his comments concerning Mike Pence, yet he continues to make comments about the vice president.

Rippon is the bronze-medal winner for team figure skating and the first openly gay member of a U.S. Winter Olympic team. He is a strong advocate for LGBT rights and is known for his negative statements about Pence.

Now Rippon says that the focus should be on his skating and not his statements.

The original comments were made during an interview with USA Today in January when Rippon was asked his opinion on Pence leading the U.S. delegation.

“You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy? I’m not buying it,” Rippon said.

“I don’t want my Olympic experience to be about Mike Pence” — US figure skater Adam Rippon https://t.co/5NXeogubT5 #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/9clA07vfv9 — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) February 13, 2018

Really? Then Perhaps you shouldn’t have spent the past few weeks talking about him. I haven’t heard him mention you once??? https://t.co/8lcCsoyBsq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 14, 2018

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *