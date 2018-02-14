MSM DISGRACE: ABC News Links Florida School Shooting to Trump in ‘Turmoil’ Over Rob Porter Scandal (VIDEO)

During live coverage of a school shooting in Broward County, Florida, ABC reporter Cecilia Vega on Wednesday couldn’t resist taking a bizarre and totally unconnected shot at Donald Trump.

After explaining that the President has been updated on the breaking news, Vega blurted, “We are expecting a briefing in the hour from Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. And of course, as you know, George, this very tragic incident comes as this White House is in turmoil right now over this with this Rob Porter scandal.”

What a non sequitur. She added, “So they’ve got a lot on their plate here today.” After the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year, Vega singled out the NRA and Republicans in Congress as possible villains.

