REPORT: U.S. Funded U.N. Group Urged Children In Gaza To Join Riots

As Garrett Tenney reported for Fox News, according to journalist David Bedein, a school in Gaza that is funded by the United Nations Relief Works Agency urged the schoolchildren to join in the deadly riots on the border between Israel and Gaza. Not only that, but Bedein said the school is teaching the children that they have the right to claim the land of Israel by any means necessary.

A video provided by Bedeen shows an alleged student being asked, “Do they teach you about the ‘right to return’ at school?” The student answers, “Of course. We are taught how to defend our land, how to recapture the land.”

Another alleged student claims, “With Allah’s help, we will return to our village. What was taken by force will be returned by force with jihad and all its means.”

A third alleged student says, “We will liberate our land by all means necessary; by weapons, stabbing and car ramming.”

A fourth: “Non-violent resistance will not help. We need to use weapons; we need jihad to fight by all means.”

UNRWA told Fox it was not in any way organizing or participating in the riots in Gaza. Tenney reported that the U.S. gives over $360 million dollars to UNRWA every year, more than the next four countries combined. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1