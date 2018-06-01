True Pundit

Security

SHOCK VIDEO: Warning Graphic — Woman Terrorizes Little Leaguers; Drives Car Onto Game Field Reportedly Running Over Man

Posted on by
Share:

Shocking video emerging from a Little League baseball game late Friday.

Here is video shot by witness of car driven by woman onto little league field in Sanford tonight. Man struck in parking lot.

A man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a baseball field in Sanford Friday night, according to police.

Police say they received a call just after 5 p.m. when an unknown woman drove around on the baseball field at Goodall Park during a game. The driver hit the man, drove through the gate, and sped away from the scene.

Viewer discretion advised.

This story is developing.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: