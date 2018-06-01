SHOCK VIDEO: Warning Graphic — Woman Terrorizes Little Leaguers; Drives Car Onto Game Field Reportedly Running Over Man

Shocking video emerging from a Little League baseball game late Friday.

Here is video shot by witness of car driven by woman onto little league field in Sanford tonight. Man struck in parking lot.

A man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a baseball field in Sanford Friday night, according to police.

Police say they received a call just after 5 p.m. when an unknown woman drove around on the baseball field at Goodall Park during a game. The driver hit the man, drove through the gate, and sped away from the scene.

Viewer discretion advised.

This story is developing.

We’re on our way to Sanford – looks like there was a car on the Goodall Field during a little league game today. Trying to get more information now. CTSY Makena Murphy pic.twitter.com/7MFdWuxkW9 — Jennifer Long (@JenniferWGME) June 2, 2018

#BREAKING Here is video shot by witness of car driven by woman onto little league field in Sanford tonight. Man struck in parking lot.

Unconfirmed that man struck has died.

Viewer discretion advised.

(Ctsy: Makena Murphy) pic.twitter.com/KfVTekJEn9 — Gregg Lagerquist (@GreggWGME) June 2, 2018

#BREAKING Witnesses say woman drove on to little league ball field in Sanford tonight nearly hitting children– then struck man in parking lot trying to close a gate. No confirmation of injuries, but witnesses say very very serious. @WGME on way

(📸 Ctsy Makena Murphy) pic.twitter.com/wvVsTg1zRc — Gregg Lagerquist (@GreggWGME) June 2, 2018

