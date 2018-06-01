Trump-Putin summit in the works

A possible summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly in the works.

Trying to organize the meeting between the two world leaders “has been an ongoing project” for Jon Huntsman, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, a senior administration official told the The Wall Street Journal on Friday. The ambassador has reportedly been in the nation’s capital working on it.

“This has been an ongoing project of Ambassador Huntsman, stretching back months, of getting a formal meeting between Putin and Trump,” the official told the outlet.

The potential meeting is reportedly at a preliminary point, as neither a date nor a location have yet to be determined. If the sit down happens, it would be the third time the leaders had met.

