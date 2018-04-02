SHOCK VIDEO: Twitter Kicks Conservative FBI Critic Off Platform, Then FBI Liaison Shows Up At His House

It appears Twitter and the FBI are working together — not to stop Conservatives from being harassed — but to harass Conservatives.

Just ask Brenden Dilley, a recent GOP Congressional candidate in Arizona and outspoken journalist who has criticized corruption in the FBI.

Dilley was sacked on Twitter days ago, losing 135,000 followers because he Tweeted and defended the Second Amendment, in addition to frequent negative critiques about the FBI in recent months.

Today, the FBI came knocking.

🚨EMERGENCY🚨 THE FBI JUST SENT OUT THE LOCAL SHERIFF TO SEE IF I WAS A THREAT BASED ON MY 2ND AMENDMENT TWEET.https://t.co/pKr7jKChWl#FBI#2ndAmendment#TheStorm#QAnon — Brenden M Dilley (@TheRealHublife) April 3, 2018

Too bad they didn’t send someone to Nicholas Cruz’s house after one of the two credible threats he made were reported to them at the FBI. — Burnt Peacock (@Burntpeacock) April 3, 2018

