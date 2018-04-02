True Pundit

Fox News president backs Laura Ingraham despite advertiser boycott over Parkland controversy

Posted on
Fox News co-president Jack Abernathy issued a statement of support for embattled news host Laura Ingraham on Monday.

“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven Intimidation efforts,” Abernathy said. “We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children.””

On Friday, Ingraham announced on her show that she was taking a one-week vacation, causing many to speculate over her future with the network.

