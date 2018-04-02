True Pundit

At Easter Egg Roll, a Very Chic Melania Trump Steals the Show

First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump celebrated the 2018 Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday with their son, Barron.

Mrs. Trump, as she typically does, stole the show in a bright, ice blue Burberry coat, black knee-high suede boots, and a million dollar smile.

