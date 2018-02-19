Politics TV
WATCH: Princeton Professor Criticizes ‘Toxic Masculinity’ At The Heart Of ‘Our Ongoing Obsession With Guns’
On Thursday, Professor of Religion and African American Studies at Princeton, Eddie Glaude, appeared on MSNBC to discuss the Florida shooting.
During the segment, Glaude called out the alleged “toxic masculinity at the heart” of America’s “gun culture.” – READ MORE
