SHOCK: Refugee influx into Germany fueled violent crime surge, report finds

The refugee wave ushered into Germany by Chancellor Angela Merkel is responsible for a surge in violent crime in the country, according to a government report published Wednesday.

Merkel, who is currently fighting for her political career as she seeks to cling to power in the wake of disappointing election results for her party in September, was applauded by left-wing media outlets and human rights groups when she opened up Germany’s border to refugees from Syria and declared “Wir shaffen das” [We can do this.]

While the move earned her accolades, including Time’s Person of the Year in 2015, it also brought a wave of crime and terrorist attacks to Europe — as well as sparking a populist political movement that has shaken the continent’s political landscape.

Merkel has faced a significant backlash in her own country over the migrant crisis. A YouGov poll released last week found that 47 percent of Germans do not want Merkel to serve a full fourth term in office, and only 37 percent are in favor of another four years.

That negativity is likely only to be stoked by the report commissioned by the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, and which examined the increase in violent crime in Germany in 2014 and 2016. – READ MORE

