Grassley Hammers Rosenstein; Says Comey Leaked Classified Memo(s)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Wednesday questioned whether former FBI Director James Comeyviolated Justice Department policy last year when he shared memos of his conversations with President Trump.

In a statement Wednesday night, Grassley questioned whether leaking the memos to a Columbia professor would violate department policies.

Grassley also wrote a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to learn more about the chain of custody for the memos, and whether Rosenstein has initiated an investigation into Comey’s handling of the memos.

