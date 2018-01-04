Labor Department Plans Drug Test Regulation for Unemployment Benefits

The Donald Trump administration hopes to unveil a new Labor Department regulation in June requiring drug testing for unemployment benefits.

Republicans used the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to repeal an Obama-era regulation that limited states’ ability to limit drug testing for people who apply for unemployment benefits.

After President Trump signed the CRA repealing the Obama-era regulation, House Ways and Means chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) said:

President Trump just signed into law my bill that abolishes an Obama-era rule. After five years of battling with the Obama Department of Labor, states like Texas will now be allowed to drug test folks on unemployment to ensure they are job-ready from day one. This is a win for families, workers, job creators, and local economies. – READ MORE

