True Pundit

Security Sports TV

CA Prep School Closes Over Disturbing Post on Former Miami Dolphins Player’s Instagram (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Harvard-Westlake high school in California closed after former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin mentioned the school in a disturbing post about bullying that featured a rifle.

According to the New York Post, the photograph showed a rifle surrounded by bullets with the caption, “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide or revenge.”

Former teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey, along with Martin’s former high school, were all mentioned in the post. Since the school was mentioned by name, a statement said it decided to close on Friday, “out of an abundance of caution.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: