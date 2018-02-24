Security Sports TV
CA Prep School Closes Over Disturbing Post on Former Miami Dolphins Player’s Instagram (VIDEO)
Harvard-Westlake high school in California closed after former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin mentioned the school in a disturbing post about bullying that featured a rifle.
According to the New York Post, the photograph showed a rifle surrounded by bullets with the caption, “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide or revenge.”
Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story… pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze
— Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018
Former teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey, along with Martin’s former high school, were all mentioned in the post. Since the school was mentioned by name, a statement said it decided to close on Friday, “out of an abundance of caution.” – READ MORE