SHOCK: Dem Stock Coronavirus Package With Green New Deal Handouts, Post Office Bailout, Union Cash

The Democrats, led by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), pulled an eleventh hour political move Sunday night, voting to pull a massive coronavirus recovery package after spending days negotiating with Republicans and top administration officials, in order to produce their own hastily constructed stimulus bill packed with handouts to Democratic constituencies.

The move angered Americans who are desperate to find some solace in social and economic quarantine and incensed Senate Republicans who spent days at the bargaining table with prominent Democrats, like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), under the impression they were hammering out a mutually acceptable, bipartisan stimulus package that could get money to individual Americans quickly while preserving some funds for businesses that could suffer long-term financial harm.

It also bails out the postal service. pic.twitter.com/cy9GYoK7zj — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

Ah, yes, requiring early voting will save us all from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Gwg4Tcyjx5 — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

We can agree or disagree about the value of collective bargaining for federal employees but can we all agree that it doesn’t belong in a relief bill DESIGNED TO HELP PEOPLE WITH #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/bswhj4dMeG — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

You know what families who can’t work and are struggling to make rent really care about? Being able to look up greenhouse gas emissions from the flights they can’t afford to book. pic.twitter.com/klGOhE8uOM — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

I mean. Again. Worthy goal? Perhaps. We can debate it. But why are we establishing all these new programs when what we really need is to PASS A BILL TO HELP PEOPLE WHO CANNOT WORK. pic.twitter.com/Awv3Thjc8h — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

Annnnd….in case you thought we were done with the woke-scolding, you were wrong. Families can’t pay their mortgages and there aren’t enough ventilators, but you know what we will have? Corporate budgets dedicated to diversity & inclusion initiatives! pic.twitter.com/tBuO3hrBfB — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

Pelosi, who had been on recess, sheltering in her home district, returned to Washington, D.C., Sunday night and upended the process, ordering Senate Democrats to restrict voting, kill the bill, and make way for a second stimulus package, which will hit the House floor at 2pm EST Monday.

Early reports on the Democrats’ bill show a piece of legislation packed with handouts, bailouts, and cash offerings to the Democrats’ top constituencies, as well as provisions demanding enforcement of the Green New Deal, easing voting restrictions, and strengthening union allies. – READ MORE

