Mitch McConnell: Democrats ‘Embarrassed’ that Pelosi, Schumer Blocked Coronavirus Relief Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on the Senate floor on Monday that some Democrats are “embarrassed” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blocked the bipartisan coronavirus relief package.

McConnell spoke on the Senate floor after Democrats blocked a bipartisan package that would alleviate the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Four swing state Senate Democrats — Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Doug Jones (D-AL), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Gary Peters (D-MI) — voted against the bipartisan package to provide Americans relief.

The Senate Republican leader said that some Democrats told him in private they were embarrassed by Pelosi and Schumer’s political stunt.

McConnell said Democrats “ought to be embarrassed.” He added, “In fact, I’ve heard from some who are embarrassed, talking like this is not some juicy political opportunity.”

“This is a national emergency,” he added. – READ MORE

