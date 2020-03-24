Sanders Skips Coronavirus Stimulus Vote for Virtual Town Hall With AOC, Ilhan Omar

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) missed Sunday’s vote on a coronavirus economic stimulus package to do a virtual town hall about the pandemic.

Sanders skipped the vote to speak from his home in Vermont with supporters and far-left “Squad” congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.). The vote was four days after Sanders snapped at a reporter that he was “dealing with a f—ing global crisis” after being asked about his struggling presidential campaign.

All 47 Senate Democrats in attendance voted against the $1.8 trillion bill on Sunday, keeping it short of the 60 votes needed for advancement. Democrats said the bill lacked oversight for the $500 billion allocated to large corporations selected by the U.S. Treasury Department.

It would have been 48 “nays” if Sanders had attended. He slammed the bill as “vulgar” and said Congress should not give handouts to corporations with no strings attached.

“It is hard for me to believe that, in the midst of this terrible crisis, that we have a Senate Republican bill that will give the Trump administration a blank check to hand out corporate welfare to virtually any corporation in America without conditions as to how they can protect workers in this country,” he said. – READ MORE

