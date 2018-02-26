Sheriff Told Dana Loesch They Didn’t Visit Shooter’s Home 39 Times — Records Suggest It Was More

After Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and his department publicly denied officials responded to 39 calls about suspected Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz, a new report suggests the actual number is even higher.

Records obtained by BuzzFeed reportedly show at least 45 responses to calls involving Cruz or his family since 2008. Further, 22 of those calls to send deputies to Cruz’s home were reportedly not previously disclosed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

BuzzFeed has more details:

Like many of the calls revealed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, several of them involved domestic disturbance issues involving Cruz, his brother Zachary, and their adoptive mother.

Most of the calls involved their adoptive parents reporting that Zachary had not come home after curfew, or that he’d left the house without telling them or despite their objections. Others appear to be calls from neighbors, including one who reported the two brothers were throwing water balloons.

Others are unclear who is being referring to, though the call was made by a parent at the same home, reporting that their 12-year-old son was throwing things and cursing at a computer. – READ MORE

