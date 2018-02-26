WATCH: Stephanopoulos Tees Up Hogg to Smear Dana Loesch and NRA

In what seemed like an effort for them to have their own NRA smear-fest similar to CNN’s, ABC’s This Week hosted both NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch and anti-gun Parkland student David Hogg. And as would be expected, Loesch owned host George Stephanopoulos because of his profound ignorance on guns and his leftist politics. When the schooling was over, he turned to Hogg and let him smear gun rights advocates.

Hogg was brought on after the interview with Loesch and from the get-go, Stephanopoulos was enthralled with his baseless smear campaign. “David, you see there what you’re up against. NRA against any changes in the minimum age, against universal background checks, against a ban on semi-automatic weapons,” he asked the teen.

“Honestly, it’s just disgusting. They act like they don’t own these politicians. They still do,” Hogg bitterly spat. “And what I want people to know is, look at Dana. Look at what she’s saying. Is she actually saying anything or is that just a tone to distract the American public and distract her NRA members from the fact that she’s not serving them? She’s serving the gun manufacturers.”– READ MORE

