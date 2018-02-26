WATCH: Dana Loesch Stares ABC Anchor in the Eyes and Says ‘That Is Not True’ During Gun Control Debate

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch battled ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos over gun control on Sunday, defending law-abiding gun owners and urging lawmakers to focus on taking measures that could have prevented the deadly Parkland high school shooting.

Loesch also called out gun control advocates and urged them to be honest about their end goal when it comes to guns in America.

“This is really a discussion about banning all semi-automatic firearms, and I wish that we could be genuine in our discussion of that,” she said. – READ MORE

