MSNBC Analyst: Floor ‘Pretty Much Falling Out’ for Biden (VIDEO)

MSNBC analyst Steve Kornacki said that the floor is “pretty much falling out” for presidential hopeful Joe Biden after a new poll was released Monday morning. The poll shows Biden losing ground across the board among Democratic voters, with more supporters flocking to more liberal candidates.

Kornacki analyzed a new Monmouth poll, which showed the former vice president losing support among Democratic voters, putting him in a virtual three-way tie for first place with Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.). The poll shows Sanders and Warren both at 20 percent and Biden at 19 percent. The poll shows Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) in fourth place, at a significantly lower 8 percent.

“Now, the question it raises: What will other polls show? Will they replicate what we’re seeing here in Monmouth? Will this prove to be an outlier?” Kornacki said. “That’s a question going forward.” – READ MORE