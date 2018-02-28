Sheriff David Clarke: Democrats ‘Have Screwed this Country Up with Failed, Liberal Urban Policies’

Sheriff David Clarke blamed the nation’s crippling cycle of poverty and the “myth” of mass incarceration of black males on the Democrats and their “failed, liberal urban policies” which he says have “screwed this country up.”

Clarke said while speaking on a panel titled “Breaking Bad: What it Takes to Rise Above Circumstances,” at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) on Friday:

Mass incarcerations, especially of black males, is a myth. Look, the Democrats did this. They have screwed this country up. They screwed it up with failed, liberal urban polices.” Clarke added his belief that the Democrats did this because while the country is discussing ways to break the cycle of poverty, they call for “more programs, more government intervention, and more spending of your tax dollars.

Clarke was joined on the panel by Ashley McGuire of The Catholic Association, Margaret Iuculano, of the American Conservative Union, and Dr. Wendy Warcholik and J. Scott Moody, who work on the ACU Foundation Family Prosperity Initiative. – READ MORE

