Barack Obama: ‘We Didn’t Have a Scandal that Embarrassed Us’ in My Presidency
Former President Barack Obama denied that his administration had any scandals that embarrassed him or his team.
It is unclear why Obama clarified that there were no scandals “that embarrassed us.”
“There were mistakes,” he admitted. “We’d screw up, but there wasn’t anything venal during eight years. I know that seems like a low bar, but you look at the presidency; that’s no small thing.”
Conservatives remember the Obama years differently, citing the Fast and Furious scandal, the IRS scandal, wiretapping journalists, the terror attacks in Benghazi, delivering pallets of cash to Iran, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s illegal use of a private email server for government emails. – READ MORE
