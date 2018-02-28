Security
11 People Fall Ill On Military Base After Opening Suspicious Letter, 3 Taken To Hospital
On Tuesday, 11 people reportedly fell ill after being in the vicinity of a suspicious letter that was opened at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.
CNN is reporting that at least three people have been transported to a local hospital after experiencing symptoms ranging from burning hands to bloody noses.
“An envelope containing an unknown substance was received, today, aboard Joint Base Ft.Myer-Henderson Hall. Personnel in the affected building took immediate preventative measures by evacuating the building,” Maj. Brian Block, a U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson, told CNN.
“Base officials and are coordinating with local HAZMAT teams and FBI,” Block continued. “Several Marines are receiving medical care as a result of this incident. No additional details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.” – READ MORE
