11 People Fall Ill On Military Base After Opening Suspicious Letter, 3 Taken To Hospital

On Tuesday, 11 people reportedly fell ill after being in the vicinity of a suspicious letter that was opened at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.

CNN is reporting that at least three people have been transported to a local hospital after experiencing symptoms ranging from burning hands to bloody noses.

BREAKING: Eleven people at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia have fallen ill after being in the vicinity of a suspicious letter https://t.co/j01mO1dPyh pic.twitter.com/NnqvjqVN0z — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) February 27, 2018

“An envelope containing an unknown substance was received, today, aboard Joint Base Ft.Myer-Henderson Hall. Personnel in the affected building took immediate preventative measures by evacuating the building,” Maj. Brian Block, a U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson, told CNN.

“Base officials and are coordinating with local HAZMAT teams and FBI,” Block continued. “Several Marines are receiving medical care as a result of this incident. No additional details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *