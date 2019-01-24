Sheriff: Armed Robber Demands Drugs, Is Shot and Killed by Pharmacist

Louisiana’s St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Says An Armed Robber Entered A Drug Store Monday, Demanded Drugs, And Was Shot Dead.

The Sheriff’s Office used a Facebook post to explain that deputies were called to the drug store just before six o’clock p.m. and arrived to find “that a masked man entered the store with a handgun and ordered the clerk and the pharmacist behind the counter and demanded drugs.” There was a struggle, during which the pharmacist pulled his own gun and shot the suspect, who fled the store and died a short distance away.

WDSU reports that a subsequent update from the sheriff’s office reveals that the suspect used a zip tie on the hands of the store’s clerk but “the pharmacist was able to get his gun before the suspect used a zip tie on him.” – READ MORE