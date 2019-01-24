Levin to AOC: ‘Americans Do Not Like Big, Authoritarian, Centralized Government’

“Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for her repeated critiques of the capitalist system.

Ocasio-Cortez, who represents The Bronx and Astoria, Queens, expressed support this week for exponentially higher taxes on the wealthy and criticized people worth more than $1 billion.

Levin, who served in the Reagan Justice Department, asked Ocasio-Cortez to consider what the richest Americans in history have brought to the people of this country.

He mentioned tycoon John D. Rockefeller, who revolutionized the ability for citizens to have heating oil, as well as the Walton family who employ “tens of thousands of Americans” at Walmart.

Levin also asked the lawmaker to consider the advancements brought upon society by Bill Gates, Pennsylvania steel magnate Andrew Carnegie, Jeffrey Bezos and Henry Ford.

“What has created? Any part time job?” he asked, adding that Ocasio-Cortez failed to lay out how she will deal with those in the higher income brackets.

“Who decides who gets what? The Department of Agriculture?” he asked. “Americans do not like big, authoritarian, centralized government… We live better than kings and queens lived 250 years ago.” – READ MORE