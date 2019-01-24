The New York Times issues correction on Nathan Phillips’ military service

The New York Times acknowledged Tuesday that it had overstated the service record of Nathan Phillips, the American Indian protester whose confrontation with a group of Catholic-school students has become a national and press scandal.

The Times said in its correction that it had taken the word of Indian-activist groups that Mr. Phillips had fought in Vietnam.

“Correction: This previous tweet, and an earlier version of this article, using information from the Indigenous Peoples Movement, gave an incorrect description of Nathan Phillips’s military service,” the self-styled “paper of record” tweeted.

“While Mr. Phillips said he served in the military during the Vietnam era, he told the Times after publication that he was not deployed in Vietnam,” The Times continued in an explanation that added that his military records had been requested from the Pentagon.- READ MORE