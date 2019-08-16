Sheila Jackson Lee: ’Racism’ a ‘National Security Threat’—‘Huge Sums of Money’ Needed to Win Over ‘White Minds’

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) on Tuesday declared that “racism” is “a national security threat” and urged President Donald Trump’s administration to invest more federal funds to “get into the lives” and “minds” of young white males who are “drawn to white militia, white supremacy, white nationalism because they have nothing else to do.”

“I believe that racism… should be declared a national security threat,” Jackson Lee saidduring a House Homeland Security Committee hearing. “Racism is a national security threat. Before, we would say, ‘you have a right to your racist views. You have a right to believe that slavery was right. That segregation was right.’ We live in an era where that can no longer be allowed.”

She said FBI statistics prove “an acceleration” of hate crimes since Trump became president and asked: “Who is the predominant actor? Young, disaffected white males… what is a major factor? Youth.”

“We must find a way to invest huge sums of money intervening in these white minds that are drawn to white militia, white supremacy, white nationalism because they have nothing else to do — no intervention, no recreation, no libraries, no training of communities,” Jackson Lee insisted. – READ MORE