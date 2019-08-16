O’Rourke Tries to Explain Why He Won’t Drop out of Presidential Bid to Run for Senate, Despite Dismal Polls

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) announced that he is not considering dropping out of the presidential race to run for Senate again.

But on Thursday, O’Rourke held a press conference in El Paso to announce that he would not be leaving the presidential race because he still believes he is the only candidate who can defeat President Donald Trump, who O’Rourke blamed for the El Paso shooting.

“I’ve got to tell you, there’s some part of me and it’s a big part of me, that wants to stay here and be with my family and be with my community. I love El Paso. There have even been some who’ve suggested that I stay in Texas and run for Senate. But that would not be good enough for this community. That would not be good enough for El Paso. That would not be good enough for this country. We must take the fight directly to the source of this problem. That person who has caused this pain and placed this country in this moment of peril and that is Donald Trump.”

O'Rourke received a tepid round of applause when he announced he wouldn't be dropping out.