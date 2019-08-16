Obama Thinks Biden’s Closest Advisers Are Too Old, Out of Touch

Former President Barack Obama has told Joe Biden that his top advisers are too old and out of touch with the political climate, according to a new report on their relationship.

Biden enjoys frontrunner status in the 2020 Democratic primary in large thanks to being Obama’s vice-president. He has robust support among African American voters and strong popularity in the party.

The New York Times reported Obama hasn’t backed off a pledge to not endorse anyone before the nomination is decided, but he’s still in close contact with Biden and urged him to reach out to younger assistants: