Shaun King Claims He’s The Real Victim Of His Own False Reporting

Activist Shaun King admitted to pushing a false rape claim on Wednesday, after body-cam footage proved that accusations made by Sherita Dixon-Cole (and amplified by King) were false.

King, a columnist for The Intercept, responded to the news by admitting that he had shared the false story, but also suggesting that he was among the victims of her false report.

“She victimized us. She victimized the man she falsely accused and she victimized those who stood up for her — believing that she had experienced the worst crimes.”

King wrote a full response to the situation at Medium, explaining how he was first drawn into the situation by a compelling story, delivered to him by people he trusted, that appeared to come from a trustworthy source.

“Sherita Dixon-Cole’s allegations were genuinely awful. They were also forcefully supported by her fiancé — who was present for some of the encounter they described. Her character and integrity were defended to me by those who knew her well. I probed.” – READ MORE

