Trump waited until Li’l Kim blew up his nuke site before cancelling the summit; Officials in North Korea ‘shocked’

North Korea has said it wants to achieve “peace” after Sky News witnessed the apparent demolition of its Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

Sadly, I was forced to cancel the Summit Meeting in Singapore with Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/rLwXxBxFKx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018

Asia correspondent Tom Cheshire was the only British broadcaster invited to watch a series of explosions at the facility ahead of planned talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea state media claimed the site had been completely dismantled in the blasts “to ensure the transparency of discontinuance of nuclear test”.

You’ve got to think that Kim blowing up his nuclear test site and then immediately losing the summit can’t help his standing internally — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 24, 2018

“Being inside this country just hours after they blew up their nuclear site…it was a very awkward and uncomfortable moment”: CNN’s Will Ripley was in a room with North Korean officials when news came that Trump canceled a meeting with Kim Jong Un https://t.co/fCWlohkiOt pic.twitter.com/c5q5fQKN2R — CNN International (@cnni) May 24, 2018

.@willripleyCNN is INSIDE North Korea reporting right now: “Being inside this country just hours after they blew up a nuclear site.. it’s very awkward and uncomfortable moment right now.” — Catherine Valentine (@CNNValentine) May 24, 2018

Describing the explosions, Cheshire said: “We hiked up into the mountains and watched the detonation from about 500 metres away. – READ MORE

