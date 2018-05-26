Google Infested With ISIS at Same Time Company Accused of Censoring Conservatives

Google seemingly neglected to keep an eye on Google Plus after it failed to become a competitor to Facebook or Twitter, resulting in a plethora of pro-Islamic State propaganda going unchecked, according to The Hill.

“Kill them where you find them,” a 2017 post on Google plus says in Arabic and English in support of the 2017 Barcelona terror attack.

“A message to Muslims sitting in the West,” another post reads. “Trust Allah, that each drop of bloodshed there relieves pressure on us here.”

Tom Galvin, the executive director of the Digital Citizens Alliance, argues that Google didn’t keep an eye on Google Plus after it failed to become a social media competitor to Facebook or Twitter, likening it to an “abandoned warehouse where ISIS comes to work.”

Social media sites have been struggling with removing propaganda from radical Islamic terrorists, thanks in part to internet archiving, a lack of enforcement of platforms’ own rules, and features meant to help users connect with each other.

Internet Archive’s “Way Back Machine” has been used to preserve pro-Islamic State terror group propaganda before websites can remove it from their platforms, according to a report conducted by business firm Flashpoint, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported on May 16. – READ MORE

