‘It’s comical’! Dan Bongino drops a HUGE awareness bomb on Dems cheering TDS-afflicted Robert De Niro (VIDEO)

Here’s video of DeNiro swearing at Trump on #TonyAwards

Australian feed didnt censor it. pic.twitter.com/KZNrT8UIyH — Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) June 11, 2018

Robert DeNiro’s “f**k Trump” diatribe at the Tony Awards last night got a standing ovation from the Resistance.

It’s comical that liberal elites & Hollywood goons believe this is helping their cause. I’m begging you to keep it up. Every new outburst adds hundreds & thousands of new votes to the Trump ledger and subtracts millions from liberal Hollywood & Broadway ticket sales. Keep it up. https://t.co/Fp0Xm2915d — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 11, 2018

Dan Bongino did his own cheering — for those same libs who wildly applauded DeNiro – READ MORE

