‘It’s comical’! Dan Bongino drops a HUGE awareness bomb on Dems cheering TDS-afflicted Robert De Niro (VIDEO)
Here’s video of DeNiro swearing at Trump on #TonyAwards
Australian feed didnt censor it. pic.twitter.com/KZNrT8UIyH
— Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) June 11, 2018
Robert DeNiro’s “f**k Trump” diatribe at the Tony Awards last night got a standing ovation from the Resistance.
It’s comical that liberal elites & Hollywood goons believe this is helping their cause. I’m begging you to keep it up. Every new outburst adds hundreds & thousands of new votes to the Trump ledger and subtracts millions from liberal Hollywood & Broadway ticket sales. Keep it up. https://t.co/Fp0Xm2915d
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 11, 2018
Dan Bongino did his own cheering — for those same libs who wildly applauded DeNiro – READ MORE
