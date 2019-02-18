RACE PIMPS: Race Hoaxer Al Sharpton Turns on Race Hoaxer Jussie Smollett

Race pimp and race Hoaxer Al Sharpton is turning on race hoaxer Jussie Smollett.

Sharpton tried to pull off perhaps the biggest race hoax in U.S. history back before he lost 400 pounds and all his credibility.

The MSNBC host used a portion of his weekend show to call for accountability for whoever is behind the alleged attack against the obscure actor — even if it Smollett himself.

After having trouble saying Smollett’s name, Sharpton said, “I, among many others, when hearing of the reports, said that the reports were horrific, and we should come with all with can come within law enforcement to find out what happened and the guilty should suffer the maximum.

“I still maintain that,” Sharpton insisted.

“And if it is found that Smollett and these gentlemen did in some way perpetrate something that is not true,” then they should “suffer accountability to the maximum.”

