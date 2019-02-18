Man ‘identifies’ his MOTHER in serial killer Samuel Little’s sketch – more than two decades after she was raped and strangled on Christmas Eve in unsolved case

A Tennessee man whose mother was raped, stabbed and strangled 23 years ago in an unsolved case believes he has identified his lost loved one in newly-released sketch by serial killer Samuel Little.

Anthony Jones last saw his mother Priscilla Baxter-Jones in 1996 on Christmas Eve, when he was only 15.

He recalled in a sit-down interview this week with KFVS 12 about her last words to him: ‘I love you son… I’m gonna see you for Christmas tomorrow.’

Jones said: ‘Next day comes, nobody heard from my mama… day after that, nobody heard from my mama.’

Baxter-Jones, a prostitute, was found dead found in the Mississippi River in January 1996.

Little, 78, already convicted of three California murders and long suspected in numerous other deaths, claimed in November he was involved in about 90 killings nationwide spanning nearly four decades.

