POLICE: Rope Wrapped Around Smollett’s Neck Was Purchased by Smollett

Police sources tell CBS Chicago that the rope wrapped around Smollett’s neck was traced back to a purchase made by Smollett himself.

Jussie Smollett appears to have picked the wrong location for his “hate crime” to be caught on video, if we compare his Good Morning America interview to the latest reports about the two Nigerian men who say the actor-singer paid them to stage an assault.

As of now, it looks as though police believe Empire star Smollett not only lied about a phony hate crime committed against him by supporters of President Trump, he also hoped to arrange for the hoax to be recorded by a surveillance camera.

According to CBS Chicago, Smollett, who is black and gay, paid $3500 to two brothers (who are also black) to stage a racist and homophobic attack on him.

If the reports are accurate, Smollett’s planning was meticulous, including rehearsals and the purchase of the items used in the attack.

Smollett claimed he was accosted by two men in downtown Chicago at about 1:30 a.m. on January 29. He told police his attackers recognized him, shouted racist and homophobic slurs, beat him up, poured bleach on him, wrapped a noose around his neck, and warned him that “This is MAGA country!”– a reference to the president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Over the past 20 or so days, according to various media reports, the story has completely fallen apart.

