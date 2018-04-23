Shania Twain is trending because liberals are pissed she said she would have voted for Trump

Shania Twain, who was the guest judge on last week’s @RuPaulsDragRace, said she would have voted for Trump if she were a US citizen (she is Canadian) https://t.co/JmJGw7Jhi9 pic.twitter.com/u9AiQ3vCnB — Liam Stack (@liamstack) April 22, 2018

Canadian Shania Twain — and potentially our favorite Canadian now — is trending nationally after she committed the doubleplusungood crime of expressing support for Donald Trump in a recent interview

Here’s is but a small sample of the hate:

I am disappointed in Shania Twain’s feeling on Trump and when I get the time I am going to go into my attic and look for one of her cassettes to throw out in protest. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 22, 2018

Someday, history students will have a hard time remembering which one is Sarah Palin and which one is Shania Twain. — Sean Thomason (@TheThomason) June 5, 2012

Shania Twain is trending on Twitter & it's giving me major flashbacks to 1st grade when my bossiest "friend" forced us to learn a dance to "Any Man of Mine" at recess. Unsurprisingly, that friend still lives in our hometown & married a man who frequently uses the N-word. — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) April 22, 2018

"Maybe Shania Twain voted for Trump because she was misinformed about…" No. Not really. Not so much. She knew, and she still supports him. Stop offering grace to "benign"whiteness. No one missed that damn campaign. We all saw it. She still chooses hatred. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 22, 2018

