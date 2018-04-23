‘How are we to be confident’? Sharyl Attkisson makes THE point regarding the FBI’s woes in finding ‘real risks’

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson makes a really thought-provoking point regarding the manner in which the FBI and other law enforcement agencies identify who is a threat.

Another shooter who was on FBI (and Secret Service) radar prior to the shooting. If we can't figure out who the real risks are and monitor them when they literally cross law enforcement's path, how are we to be confident all this secret surveillance nets much? — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 22, 2018

There are a lot of resources (taxpayer funds) spent on these systems, only to have them come up short way too often. – READ MORE

