Candace Owens drops Shaun King for harping on Kanye with just 1 PERFECT question
As Twitchy reported earlier, Kanye West tweeted his support and admiration for Candace Owens yesterday and the Left lost their d*mn minds … more so than usual. From Tom Arnold to Perez Hilton to Shaun King, the massive amount of butthurt was impressive.
Seriously, look at this from King:
I am told this is the clip that Kanye saw and loved.
It’s sad actually. For him and for her.
A market has always and will always exist for men and women like this who say what bigoted white folk love to hear.
They will always have a seat at somebody’s table. https://t.co/TggV6JtW0I
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 21, 2018
And doesn’t that make him a white guy harassing a black woman? We thought he was against that?
Out of curiousity… are you still pretending to be black? https://t.co/sZa04UHRUa
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018
Luckily Candace Owens hit back HARD.