View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Candace Owens drops Shaun King for harping on Kanye with just 1 PERFECT question

Posted on by
Share:

As Twitchy reported earlier, Kanye West tweeted his support and admiration for Candace Owens yesterday and the Left lost their d*mn minds … more so than usual. From Tom Arnold to Perez Hilton to Shaun King, the massive amount of butthurt was impressive.

Seriously, look at this from King:

And doesn’t that make him a white guy harassing a black woman? We thought he was against that?

Luckily Candace Owens hit back HARD. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Dude, YOU'RE WHITE: Candace Owens drops Shaun King for harping on Kanye with just 1 PERFECT question
Dude, YOU'RE WHITE: Candace Owens drops Shaun King for harping on Kanye with just 1 PERFECT question

Shaun is a white guy harassing a black woman ... we thought he was against that?

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: