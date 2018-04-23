Candace Owens drops Shaun King for harping on Kanye with just 1 PERFECT question

As Twitchy reported earlier, Kanye West tweeted his support and admiration for Candace Owens yesterday and the Left lost their d*mn minds … more so than usual. From Tom Arnold to Perez Hilton to Shaun King, the massive amount of butthurt was impressive.

Seriously, look at this from King:

I am told this is the clip that Kanye saw and loved. It’s sad actually. For him and for her. A market has always and will always exist for men and women like this who say what bigoted white folk love to hear. They will always have a seat at somebody’s table. https://t.co/TggV6JtW0I — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 21, 2018

And doesn’t that make him a white guy harassing a black woman? We thought he was against that?

Out of curiousity… are you still pretending to be black? https://t.co/sZa04UHRUa — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

Luckily Candace Owens hit back HARD. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1