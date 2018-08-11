‘Sexist’ Trump Admin Just Named First-Ever Female Border Patrol Chief

Among all of the “-isms,” “-ists” and “-phobes” President Donald Trump has been smeared with by his critics over the past few years, the labels of “sexist” and “misogynist” have arguably been the ones that have been repeated the most.

Considering the plethora of women Trump has appointed or nominated to powerful top positions in his administration, such labels are patently absurd, and have been once again disproven with the appointment of yet another women to a top post, Chief Carla Provost of the U.S. Border Patrol.

According to the Customs and Border Patrol website, Provost began her career with the Border Patrol in 1995 as an agent in Douglas, Arizona, of the Tucson Sector, and was promoted to be a Supervisory Border Patrol Agent in 1998, later being promoted again in 2001 to become a Field Operations Supervisor.

In 2006 she transferred to Yuma Sector in Arizona and was promoted to Assistant Chief Patrol Agent, becoming the Patrol Agent in Charge of the Wellton Station in the Yuma Sector in 2009. In 2011, Provost became the Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Sector in Texas and then moved on to be the Chief Patrol Agent of California’s El Centro Sector in 2013. – READ MORE

Trump recently threw his full support behind Republican Michigan Senate candidate John James. He’s a West Point graduate and U.S. Army combat veteran who’s running in Tuesday’s Michigan primary to win the Republican nomination for Senate. His opponent is Sandy Pensler, a man the Detroit News describes as an “Ivy League professor turned businessman.”

John James is a potential Republican Star who has a Senate primary election tomorrow in Michigan. If he becomes the Republican candidate, he will beat the Open Borders, weak on Crime, Democrat, Debbie Stabenow. Vote for John James and Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

Oh, James happens to be black and his opponent, Pensler, happens to be white.

That shouldn’t matter, but it clearly does to the far-left media, so let’s throw that caveat in there.

Trump described James as “a potential Republican Star,” a far cry from any sort of derogatory racial epithet.

Of course, Trump didn’t just praise James. He also took a shot at “the Open Borders, weak on Crime, Democrat, Debbie Stabenow.” That shouldn’t surprise anyone either.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1