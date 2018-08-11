New Poll Spells Trouble for Pelosi, 73% of Americans Don’t Want Her as Speaker

According to The Hill, citing a poll from American Barometer and HarrisX, only 51 percent of Democrats think Pelosi should remain as the party’s leader in the House, much less become Speaker again, with 49 percent suggesting the party find a new leader to replace her.

Overall, that poll showed that Pelosi’s bid to be speaker again only has the support of 27 percent of all voters, with 73 percent opposed to her reclaiming the gavel.

Among independent voters, 79 percent think Pelosi should be replaced as a leader, and ironically — given how much she has inadvertently helped Republicans — a full 91 percent of GOP voters think the Democrats should pick a new leader.

In that vein, Republican pollster Joe Hobart told The Hill’s Joe Concha, “I’m certainly on the keep Pelosi bandwagon,” though he admitted that his party may have relied too heavily on the use of Pelosi attack ads and that those ads could eventually lose their effectiveness, much like how Democrats running against the memory of former President George W. Bush failed to stop a Republican wave in 2010. – READ MORE

President Trump jokingly encouraged the Democratic Party to continue supporting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

Democrats, please do not distance yourselves from Nancy Pelosi. She is a wonderful person whose ideas & policies may be bad, but who should definitely be given a 4th chance. She is trying very hard & has every right to take down the Democrat Party if she has veered too far left! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018