Democrat Attempt to Repeal Self-Defense Law Fails Miserably

This week, Democrats tried to force the Florida legislature — which Republicans control — to do away with the state’s “stand your ground” law.

“Stand your ground” seems to be the most common-sense law for gun use imaginable.

The law gives defendants in a criminal case the right to stand their ground and use force without retreating, in order to protect and defend themselves or others against threats or perceived threats.

Florida Democrats requested that Secretary of State Kent Detzner poll legislators to see if they would be willing to hold a special session to amend or repeal the state’s “stand your ground” law.

But the effort failed miserably.

The Florida legislature is currently controlled by Republicans, and Democrats fell well short of the 60 percent of House and Senate members votes required to hold the special session. – READ MORE

Facebook and Amazon have completely censored access to a website that publishes 3-D-printed gun design blueprints, a gun rights group says.

According to Brandon Combs, president of the Firearms Policy Coalition, links to the website CodeIsFreeSpeech.com have been blocked on all Facebook platforms and Amazon is no longer hosting the site on its servers.

“It was humans involved with Amazon just like in Facebook. This is not an algorithm-based issue, they were making human policy decisions,” Combs told The Washington Free Beacon.

Combs was clear that the Facebook ban was extensive. When users attempt to share links to the website or to the gun blueprints, they receive error messages and the posts are not visible on their timelines.

“Facebook did not just block CodeIsFreeSpeech.com prospectively,” he said. “Facebook forced a company-wide (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram) takedown of content about and inclusive of CodeIsFreeSpeech.com. Facebook banned the URL throughout their products. I even tried to setup Facebook for Work. But even that platform banned discussion of CodeIsFreeSpeech.com. What we are experiencing is a complete ban on CodeIsFreeSpeech.com — not a ‘shadow ban,’ not a reduced newsfeed presence, but a complete ban.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1