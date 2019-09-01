Student Suspended After Shooting Guns at Range with Mother

A Loveland, Colorado, junior was suspended from high school pending a police investigation after he went to a shooting range with his mother.

Complete Colorado reports that 16-year-old Nathan Myers was reported anonymously by another student after positing alleged “threatening” material to Snapchat. The alleged “threatening” material was a video of guns Nathan and his mother Justine posted before heading out to the range.

The caption on the video said, “Finna be lit.”

Weld County Sheriff Steve Ream spoke to the uproar over Nathan’s video, saying, “People base their apprehension on their own paradigm and their own fear of guns and gun culture. One kid is totally excited to go out and train on how to use a gun responsibly, while another kid is totally freaked out about seeing a gun.” – READ MORE