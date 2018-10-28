Seven Kids Rescued from Human Smugglers in Caravan

Guatemalan authorities rescued seven unaccompanied minors from human smugglers working inside the migrant caravan, which is right now marching from southern Mexico toward the U.S. border, according to Judicial Watch.

The group said it obtained the information and photos from Guatemalan authorities revealing that they’d saved the children. The smugglers are said to have been arrested, and a criminal investigation into the caravan is ongoing.

“Chris Farrell and Irene Garcia put themselves in harm’s way to get this material, and Judicial Watch supporters nationwide are highly grateful for their sacrifices,” said Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch’s president.

Fitton's group is a nonprofit government watchdog that relies primarily on Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) litigation.