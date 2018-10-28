WATCH: IMMIGRATION ACTIVIST SCRAMBLES WHEN TUCKER DEMANDS HE ANSWER FOR A CLAIM HE MADE ABOUT THE CARAVAN

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson demanded an immigration activist answer questions about a claim he made on the air during Carlson’s show Friday night.

The activist, Roberto Hernandez, claimed that the United States essentially had an obligation to let the caravan come into the country because the U.S.’s policies stymied Latin American countries’ development.

“You’ve demonstrated an ignorance of history sufficient that I don’t want you trying to educate us and then I just want you to answer my question about right now,” Carlson stated. “What is the justification, the legal justification for these people coming to our border and not the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa, [Mexico]?” – READ MORE