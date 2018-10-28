Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Caravan Migrants are ‘Refugees’ with ‘Legal’ Right to Asylum in U.S.

Socialist Democrat candidate for Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14th District says the caravan of between 7,000 and 10,000 migrants is comprised of “refugees” who have a right to claim and seek asylum in the United States.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has led the Democrat Party’s “abolish ICE” movement, said the migrant caravan headed to the U.S.-Mexico border in order to overwhelm the country’s asylum and immigration system should not be referred to as a “caravan,” but rather as a group of “refugees” who have a legal right to enter the country.

“These are refugees using legal routes to seek & apply for asylum,” Ocasio-Cortez said of the caravan. “At this point, if you are an outlet adopting the president’s language to describe this as a ‘caravan,’ you‘re playing yourself. And letting him play you.”

In another post online, Ocasio-Cortez criticized NBC News for noting the border crossings have risen in the last year, saying: "Repeating Trump's rhetoric without fact-check is completely irresponsible, especially in a time of rising white supremacist violence."