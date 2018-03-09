Schiff Can Leak Investigation Info Under Legal Clause, Says Napolitano (VIDEO)

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano talked about calls for a new special counsel to investigate FISA abuse and argued that lawmakers can leak information to the press under a specific legal clause known as the “speech and debate clause.”

Napolitano appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday to discuss Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) slamming leakers who release information from congressional investigations.

“Anyone who’s watched Congress over the last 12 months — we leak like sieves,” Gowdy said Tuesday. “And I say ‘we’ only because I’m a member of Congress.”

Gowdy claimed that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, had leaked plenty of information about investigations in the House, a move Gowdy said had undermined the investigation. – READ MORE

