Sessions, Coats urge permanent reauthorization of FISA surveillance law

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats wrote to leaders of Congress Monday urging them to permanently reauthorize a law that allows for the surveillance of digital communications of foreigners located outside the U.S.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which gives federal agencies their snooping powers, is set to expire at the end of the year without reauthorization from Congress.

Mr. Sessions and Mr. Coats said the only changes they’d like to see to the law before reauthorization is the removal of a provision that allows the law to sunset – a key clause that has allowed lawmakers to regularly revisit the government’s authority. – READ MORE