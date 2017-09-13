Luis Gutierrez: John Kelly is a politician, 'not a general'

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., didn’t back off his criticism of President Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly during a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute event Tuesday.Gutierrez has faced criticism from Republicans and fellow Democrats for recently saying Kelly, a retired Marine general who led the United States Southern Command under former President Obama, “is a hypocrite who is a disgrace to the uniform he used to wear.”

Kelly rebuked Gutierrez on Monday in an email Sunday to Fox News in which he suggested the lawmaker is an “empty barrel” that makes the most noise.

"They can call people liars, but it would be inappropriate for me to say the same thing back at them. As my blessed mother used to say, 'Empty barrels make the most noise," Kelly said.